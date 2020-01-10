Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the eighth and final season of The Ranch.

The streaming service shared a first official trailer for the season Friday featuring Ashton Kutcher as football player-turned-rancher Colt Bennett.

The preview teases "a lotta" change to come as the show draws to a close. Colt (Kutcher) and his dad, Beau (Sam Elliott), prepare to leave their family ranch after selling to Lisa (Wendie Malick).

"A lotta things change... but some things never will," text in the trailer reads.

Debra Winger returns as Colt's mom, Maggie Bennett, who is planning a permanent move to Florida. The preview also shows Mary (Megyn Price) announcing that Beau's nephew Luke (Dax Shepard) was arrested for killing her ex Nick.

"Raise a glass and take one last ride to The Ranch," the trailer reads.

Kutcher had announced in June that The Ranch will end in 2020.

The Ranch is created by Don Reo and Jim Patterson. The eighth and final season premieres Jan. 24.