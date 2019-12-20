Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez says landing the Super Bowl halftime show feels like winning an Oscar.

The 50-year-old singer and actress said in a preview of Sunday's CBS Sunday Morning released Friday that it's a dream come true to be headlining the Super Bowl LIV halftime show with Shakira.

"It's like winning the Oscar," Lopez said. "It's the biggest show that there is. It has the biggest audience. You get to have like this big production. You don't get to do that on tour. Everything's like, budget-conscious and 'You can do this and you can do that.'"

"It's a different experience and I think it's just like a fantasy for all musical artists to be able to play the Super Bowl and have like that 12 minutes of an amazing show," she added. "I don't know. There's just something exhilarating about it."

Lopez said she and Shakira will perform their own sets but team up at some point during the show. The pair have been rehearsing their individual songs for now.

"We're gonna do something together, for sure," Lopez said. "We haven't gotten there yet. We both just started kind of rehearsing our own songs for right now."

Lopez said fans can expect herself and Shakira to perform in both English and Spanish.

"I think with us, you can expect ... a little of both," she said. "I mean, it's in Miami and we're both Latin artists. We bring that flavor, and I think that's going to be exciting and a new thing that hasn't been on any other Super Bowl."

Super Bowl LIV will take place Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Lopez and Shakira were announced as the halftime show performers in September.

"It doesn't get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage! @JLo," Shakira tweeted at the time.

In a previously-released clip of the CBS Sunday Morning interview, Lopez discussed her engagement to retired MLB star Alex Rodriguez. Lopez refused to answer whether she and Rodriguez have set a date for their wedding.

Ahead on #SundayMorning@JLO stars in the upcoming romantic comedy "Marry Me," so of course @tonydokoupil had to ask when she plans to tie the knot herself The actress, singer, dancer, producer and businesswoman sets the record straight https://t.co/9QmPHOgJSe pic.twitter.com/yQVQ2wVNd7— CBS Sunday Morning (@CBSSunday) December 19, 2019

Lopez released the new singles "Medicine" featuring French Montana and "Baila Conmigo" this year. Her most recent album, A.K.A., debuted in June 2014.