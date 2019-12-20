Mariah Carey shares new 'All I Want for Christmas is You' music video

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey has released a new music video for her holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas is You."

The 49-year-old singer shared the "Make My Wish Come True" edition of the video Friday.

The video shows Carey delighting a little girl with a winter wonderland. Carey's kids, 8-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, make a cameo in the video.

Carey initially released "All I Want for Christmas is You" in October 1994. The song appears on her first holiday album, Merry Christmas.

The original "All I Want for Christmas is You" video shows home movie-style footage of Carey frolicking in the snow. Carey shared a new video for the song in November featuring unreleased footage from the original shoot.

"All I Want for Christmas" is the subject of the new Amazon documentary Mariah Carey is Christmas! The special, featuring Carey, recounts how the song became a surprise hit and reflects on its lasting legacy.

In addition, "All I Want for Christmas" topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time this week. The song is the first holiday song to reach No. 1 since "The Chipmunk Song" in 1958.

Carey performed the holiday song "Oh Santa" during Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.