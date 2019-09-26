Shakira will perform at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show with Jennifer Lopez on Feb. 2, 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jennifer Lopez will perform at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show with Shakira on Feb. 2, 2020. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez and Shakria will perform at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show Feb. 2 in Miami, Pepsi announced Thursday.

Lopez confirmed with a tweet, tagging Shakira. Shakira tweeted, "It doesn't get any better than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage!"

The Lopez/Shakira team-up will mark the first time two Latina artists have performed at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Recent musicians performing at halftime include Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, Coldplay, Beyonce, Black Eyed Peas, Bruce Springsteen and Justin Timberlake.

Timberlake has performed at the SuperBowl twice.

Pepsi has sponsored the Super Bowl halftime show since 2012 and is contracted with the NFL through 2022. Jay-Z's Roc Nation co-produces the halftime show.

Shakira is releasing a concert film of her El Dorado concert. Lopez is currently in theaters starring in Hustlers.