'Respect': Jennifer Hudson is Aretha Franklin in first teaser

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- MGM is giving a glimpse of its Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect.

The studio released a first teaser trailer Friday featuring Jennifer Hudson as the Queen of Soul.

The preview shows Hudson singing Franklin's hit song "Respect" while in costume as the late singer. Franklin died at age 76 in August 2018.

"Much R.E.S.P.E.C.T to the queen of soul @respectmovie," Hudson tweeted Friday.

Respect is directed by Liesl Tommy and co-stars Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald and Mary J. Blige.

Hudson said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September 2018 that it's a dream come true to play Franklin in the film.

"It's always been my dream to play Aretha, and it's actually happening," the singer and actress said.

Hudson confirmed Franklin handpicked her for the role.

"It blows my mind," Hudson said. "I've always looked up to Aretha and to portray her -- I can't even speak about it because it's like, 'Oh, that's a huge task.'"

Patti LaBelle said on Watch What Happens Live in October that she was helping Hudson prepare for the film.

Respect opens in theaters Aug. 14. Hudson, who came to fame in American Idol Season 3, will next star in the movie Cats, which opens Friday.