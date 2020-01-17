Jan. 17 (UPI) -- PlayStation VR exclusive title Iron Man VR has been delayed until May 15, developer Camoflaj announced on Twitter Friday.

The game, which puts players directly into the role of the Marvel hero and his hi-tech suit, was originally set for release on Feb. 28.

"In order to deliver on our vision and meet the high expectations of our amazing community, we've made the difficult decision to move Marvel's Iron Man VR to a May 15, 2020 release," Camoflaj said.

"We truly appreciate your patience and understanding. You'll be hearing from us again soon!" the developer continued.

Iron Man VR follows Tony Stark as he deals with an enemy who wants revenge for the military weapons his company use to manufacture. Nick Fury also makes an apperance.

Publisher Square Enix recently delayed its Marvel's Avengers game which also features Iron Man, to Sept. 4. The title will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.