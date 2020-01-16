Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The Joker of DC Comics fame enters into the world of Mortal Kombat 11 in a new gameplay trailer for the fighting game sequel.

The Joker arrives for Mortal Kombat 11 on Jan. 28 for Kombat Pack owners and than as a standalone character on Feb. 4.

The Clown Prince of Crime is featured in the clip, released on Thursday, using a knife to draw blood from his thumb that he then uses to create a smile on his face.

The supervillain uses an arsenal of weapons to punish his opponents including a cane, punching gloves that extend, a jack-in-the-box and a Batman puppet that has a gun inside its mouth, among others.

The Joker's finishing move involves handing out a birthday cake that explodes and a sign that says friendship that when shot down reads fatality.

"MK11 + DC Comics = The Joker at his most violent. You're welcome," reads the synopsis.

The Joker is the latest character added to Mortal Kombat 11 following Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel and The Terminator. Spawn will be added to the game on March 17.