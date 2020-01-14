Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Publisher Square Enix announced Tuesday that both Final Fantasy VII Remake and Marvel's Avengers have been delayed.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will be released for the PlayStation 4 on April 10. The title was originally set for March 3.

"We know that so many of you are looking forward to the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake and have been waiting patiently to experience what we have been working on. In order to ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve, we have decided to move the release date to April 10, 2020," producer Yoshinori Kitase said in a statement posted to Twitter.

"We are making this tough decision in order to give ourselves a few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game and to deliver you with the best possible experience. I, on behalf of the whole team, want to apologize to everyone, as I know this means waiting for the game just a little bit longer. Thank you for your patience and continued support," he continued.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is a recreation and reimagining of the original Final Fantasy VII, which was released for the first PlayStation in 1997.

The new game will focus on events that happen in the sprawling city of Midgar, with more sequels planned to finish the story.

Marvel's Avengers will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Sept. 4. The project was originally slated for May 15.

"At Crystal Dynamics our ambition has always been to deliver the ultimate Avengers gaming experience. In order to achieve that goal, we have made the difficult decision to move the release date of Marvel's Avengers to September 4, 2020," co-heads of developer Crystal Dynamics Scott Amos and Scott Rosenberg said in a statement.

"As fans ourselves, it's an honor and a privilege to work with these legendary characters and we know what these Super Heroes mean to us and True Believers around the world. When we set out to bring you our vision for Marvel's Avengers, we committed to delivering an original story-driven campaign, engaging co-op, and compelling content for years to come. To that end, we will spend this additional development time focusing on fine tuning and polishing the game to the high standards our fans expect and deserve," they continued.

"The worldwide teams working on Marvel's Avengers sincerely appreciate the support you've shown us. We thrive on your enthusiasm and feedback and we can't wait to show you more. We apologize for the delay. We're confident it will be worth the wait."

Marvel's Avengers is an action-adventure game that will feature both single-player and co-operative gameplay.

Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk and Black Widow are the featured characters, but Square Enix has promised that more heroes will be playable.