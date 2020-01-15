Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Chris Martin says he embarrassed his daughter during a recent visit to her work.

The 42-year-old singer recalled on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show how he went to see Apple, his 15-year-old daughter with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, at her first job.

"My daughter works at a clothing store," Martin told host Ellen DeGeneres. "I'm so proud of her. She's, you know, making her way in the world."

"I didn't tell her, I went to surprise her -- not surprise her -- I went to see [her]," he said. "And I thought I better buy something, so I took a t-shirt from the rack."

Martin initially got into Apple's line at the checkout counter, but switched lines after his daughter saw him and mouthed, "Dad, get out!"

"I felt terrible, so I moved to the other line. I was holding my t-shirt and really scared of my daughter," Martin said.

"I paid for the t-shirt, and I had bought her some fudge," he shared. "So I said to the lady, 'Could you just give this to my daughter?' And I was leaving, she shouted, 'I love you, Dad!'"

Martin is parent to Apple and 13-year-old son Moses with Paltrow. Paltrow said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in January 2019 that she embarrasses Apple "all the time."

"I mortify her," Paltrow said of Apple. "I mean, if I do anything silly in public, like, the blood drains from her face."

"We walked into a store the other day, and there was some really great song playing ... She just looked at me and she was like, 'Don't even think about it.' I was like, 'Ooh, Apple,'" she added while starting to dance. "She's like, 'Do not, Mom!'"

Paltrow married producer Brad Falchuk in 2018, while Martin has been dating actress Dakota Johnson since 2017. Paltrow voiced her love for Johnson in the February issue of Harper's Bazaar.

"I love her," Paltrow said of Johnson. "I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her."

On Ellen, Martin also shared his failed idea for A Quiet Place 2. He said he sent A Quiet Place stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski an idea for a musical where he was performing with no sound.