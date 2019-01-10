Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" on April 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow (C), pictured with Brad Falchuk, gave an update on daughter Apple and son Moses on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Gwyneth Paltrow says she embarrasses her teenage daughter, Apple Martin, "all the time."

The 46-year-old actress shared details about 14-year-old Apple during Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I mortify her," Paltrow said of Apple. "I mean, if I do anything silly in public, like, the blood drains from her face."

"We walked into a store the other day, and there was some really great song playing -- I forget what it was. She just looked at me and she was like, 'Don't even think about it.' I was like, 'Ooh, Apple,'" she recalled while starting to dance. "She's like, 'Do not, Mom!'"

Paltrow is parent to Apple and 12-year-old son Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin.

"They're so good," she told host Jimmy Fallon. "They're great."

Paltrow shared a rare photo with Apple on Instagram this week. The picture shows Apple giving Paltrow a kiss on the cheek as they pose with another friend on her birthday.

"Happy birthday to you, sweet Doobs. My other daughter, your giant heart lights up our lives," Paltrow captioned the post.

Paltrow married producer Brad Falchuk in New York in September. She shared details about the "intimate" affair on The Tonight Show, telling Fallon they had an '80s dance party at the reception.

"We're middle-aged white people, so we had an '80s dance party," the star said. "I thought that would be really appropriate. I can't watch aunties do that [to modern music]."