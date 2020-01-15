Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Younger star Molly Bernard is engaged to be married.

The 31-year-old actress announced in an Instagram post Tuesday that she got engaged to her girlfriend, Hannah Lieberman, also 31.

Bernard shared a photo of herself with Lieberman and their beloved dog. Bernard's engagement ring can be seen on her left hand.

"We said YES!" she wrote, adding a diamond ring emoji.

Bernard's former Younger co-star Ben Rappaport, actress Yara Martinez and comedian Michelle Collins were among those to congratulate Bernard in the comments.

"Ahhhh! Congratulations!!!" Rappaport wrote.

"Ahhhh! Congrats! So happy got you," Martinez added.

Bernard had voiced her gratitude for Lieberman during a trip to the coast in December.

"teammates. family. grateful," she captioned a photo on Instagram.

Bernard and Lieberman have been dating for about two years. Bernard shared a photo with Lieberman in April 2018 with the caption "only."

Bernard's engagement follows her Younger co-star Hilary Duff's wedding to Matthew Koma. Bernard helped officiate Duff's wedding in December, which Duff later shared photos and videos of on Instagram.

Bernard plays Lauren Heller on Younger, which was renewed for a seventh season on TV Land in July. The series co-stars Sutton Foster, Debi Mazar and Nico Tortorella.