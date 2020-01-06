Jennifer Lopez (L) and former MLB player Alex Rodriguez attend the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival awards gala on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Alex Rodriguez (L) and Jennifer Lopez attend the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Alex Rodriguez paid tribute to his fiancee Jennifer Lopez on Instagram after she didn't win at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

Lopez was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Hustlers but lost on Sunday to Laura Dern for her role in Marriage Story.

"Jen, it doesn't take a trophy, medal or plaque to identify a true champion," Rodriguez said next to a photo of Lopez walking the red carpet.

"To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion," the former baseball star continued.

"For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and worth ethic to find their own success, you are a champion. To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff and your extended family, you are a champion," he said.

"To everyone whose lives you enrich daily you are a champion. And don't you ever forget it," Rodriguez concluded.

Rodriguez and Lopez got engaged in March after two years of dating.

Lopez is headlining the Super Bowl LIV halftime show with Shakira, which takes place Feb. 2 from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.