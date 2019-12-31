Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Alex Rodriguez is giving fans a glimpse of his proposal to Jennifer Lopez.

The 44-year-old retired MLB star showed footage of his proposal to Lopez, 50, in a year-end video he shared Tuesday on Instagram.

In the caption, Rodriguez reflected on his "amazing" year in 2019, which included his engagement to Lopez. The couple got engaged in March after two years of dating.

"What an amazing year it has been! As 2019 winds down, I am feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed," Rodriguez captioned the post.

"Looking back on these moments, I can't help but smile from ear to ear. I am so lucky to be able to spend my life with those I love, doing what I love," he said. "Thank you all for following me around on this wonderful journey. Here's to continued success and happiness in 2020!!!"

The video shows Rodriguez proposing to Lopez on a beach as they stand by a bonfire. Rodriguez shared a full version of the video on YouTube that shows more footage with Lopez and their respective children.

Rodriguez is parent to two daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, while Lopez is parent to 11-year-old twins, son Max and daughter Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Lopez said in an interview with Variety in August that she and Rodriguez have a "beautiful life" together.

"There were times in my life when my career was going great, and my personal life was going OK. And there were times when my personal life was stable, but my career was not great," she said. "This is the first time where I have a really beautiful alignment between the two."

Lopez said in June that she wants to marry Rodriguez at a big church wedding.

Lopez recently starred in the film Hustlers and will perform at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show with Shakira in February. She likened the gig to winning an Oscar in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning this month.