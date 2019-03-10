Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez announce engagement

Former pro baseball player Alex Rodriguez and actress-singer Jennifer Lopez arrive for the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez and former pro baseball player Alex Rodriguez arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills on February 24. File photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez and former pro baseball player Alex Rodriguez got engaged this weekend. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and former pro baseball star Alex Rodriguez have announced they are engaged to get married.

Rodriguez posted on Instagram Saturday a photo of Rodriguez and holding hands. She has a massive, rectangle diamond on her ring finger.

"She said yes," Rodriguez captioned the image.

Lopez tweeted the same photo.

Lopez's manager confirmed the engagement to People magazine.

"They are on vacation and got engaged today," Rodriguez's manager Ron Berkowitz said Saturday.

Lopez, 49, and Rodriguez, 43, have been a couple since 2017, UsMagazine said.

This will be Lopez's fourth marriage. She is divorced from Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony. She and Anthony share 11-year-old twins. Rodriguez has two daughters, ages 14 and 10, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.