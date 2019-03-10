Trending Stories

No third season for 'SMILF,' Showtime says
'Airwolf' actor Jan-Michael Vincent dead at 73
R. Kelly released from jail after paying $161,000 in child support
Adriana Barraza lands role in 'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels'
Taraji P. Henson, Ed Helms teaming up for 'Coffee & Kareem'

Photo Gallery

 
Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson attend 'Captain Marvel' premiere

Latest News

'SNL': Pete Davidson talks Kate Beckinsale, R. Kelly on 'Weekend Update'
DC3 plane crashes in Colombia, killing all 14 aboard
David Dobkin to direct Will Ferrell in 'Eurovision' film comedy
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez announce engagement
30 injured on turbulent flight approaching JFK Airport
 
Back to Article
/