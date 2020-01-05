Olivia Colman attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Stellan Skarsgard appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Chernobyl" during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, honoring the best in film and American television of 2020 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Brian Cox appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama for "Succession" during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Succession, Chernobyl, Fleabag, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917 were the big winners at the Golden Globe Awards gala in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Succession was deemed Best TV Drama and its star Brian Cox was voted Best Actor in a TV Drama, while Fleabag won for Best TV Comedy and Phoebe Waller-Bridge -- the show's creator/lead -- was named Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy.

Here's the cast of Fleabag (@fleabag) before they won... and Ramy Youssef (@ramy) after he won! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/GKX8NQFoyX— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Stellan Skarsard took home the prize for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for Chernobyl, which also secured the Best Limited Series or TV Movie title.

Olivia Colman earned the Best Actress in a Drama honor for The Crown and Michelle Williams won the Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for Fosse/Verdon.

Russell Crowe won the statuette for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for his performance in The Loudest Voice. He skipped the ceremony due to the bushfires in his home country of Australia.

Patricia Arquette garnered the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV movie accolade for The Act and Ramy Youssef picked up the trophy for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series for his work in Ramy.

Congratulations to Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (@OnceInHollywood) - Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/HhAqooQuYS— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

In the film categories, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won Best Musical or Comedy, Quentin Tarantino earned the Best Screenplay honor for writing it and Brad Pitt won Best Supporting Actor for starring in it.

Sam Mendes won Best Director for helming 1917, which also won the Best Drama race.

Joaquin Phoenix won for Best Actor in a Drama for Joker, Renee Zellweger won Best Actress in a Drama for Judy, Taron Egerton won for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for Rocketman, Awkwafina won Best Actress in a Comedy for The Farewell and Laura Dern won for Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story.

Parasite was named Best Foreign Language Film and Missing Link was chosen Best Animated Film.

The Globes honor excellence in film and television. Winners are chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Comedian Ricky Gervais hosted the event, which aired on NBC.

Awards presenters included Margot Robbie, Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Pierce Brosnan, Tim Allen, Harvey Keitel, Ewan McGregor, Annette Bening, Sienna Miller, Salma Hayek, Amy Poehler, Rami Malek, Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Fanning, Chris Evans, Charlize Theron, Tiffany Haddish, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Ted Danson and Glenn Close.