Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Former Today co-host Kathie Lee Gifford discussed her dating life during a visit to the NBC morning show.

Gifford, 66, reunited with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager during Tuesday's episode, where she gave an update on her life in Nashville, Tenn.

Gifford moved to Nashville after leaving Today in April. Gifford, whose husband Frank Gifford died in 2015, said she met a "sweet guy" during a Tim Akers & the Smoking Section concert in the city.

"This sweet guy asked me to dance and so I said, 'OK,'" Gifford shared. "Couple weeks later, the same band ... we danced again."

"We just went out a couple times. It was fun because I hadn't been a date in 33 years," she added. "It's surreal, you know, it's surreal 'cause the world's changed so much. But he's a gentleman so it was fine. It was fun, but then I got so busy and we're just from different worlds."

Gifford said she's the happiest she's been in "years and years and years."

"There's a completely different culture down there. It's a culture of kindness," the star said. "They're authentically kind ... They're joyful. They have so much fun -- it's music everywhere. There's barbecues, everything's Americana, like when I was growing up."

"I wake up and there are church bells ringing all around me, and birds," she added. "It's just a different attitude."

Gifford said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in April that she intends to pursue a film career as a screenwriter and director.

"I'm in a state that I never dreamed I would be -- I'm a widow, I'm an orphan and I am an empty nester," she said. "For the first time in my life, I have the time and the means to go and do anything I want to do."

Hager returned to Today this week after giving birth to her son, Hal, in August. She appeared with her twin sister, Barbara Bush Pierce, on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show, where they discussed their relationship as sisters.