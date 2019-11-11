Jenna Bush Hager returns to 'Today' after son's birth

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Jenna Bush Hager has returned to Today following her son's birth.

The 37-year-old television personality reunited with Hoda Kotb and her other co-hosts Monday after welcoming a baby boy, Henry Harold, known as Hal, with husband Henry Hager.

Hager wore a polka dot ensemble and pink coat on her first day back from maternity leave. Hager and Kotb embraced as Kotb welcomed Hager back to the show.

"Jenna Bush Hager is back," Kotb announced to the crowd. "Today is her first day on the 10 o'clock show."

Kotb said she gave Hager a friendly wakeup call Monday morning.

"I called Jenna at 4:45 this morning just to say, 'It's time! Wake up!'" Kotb said.

"She was my alarm, and I have to say, what a positive way to wake up! Being surrounded with y'all," Hager said.

Hager gave birth to baby Hal in August. She and Henry Hager are also parents to two daughters, Margaret, 6, and Poppy, 4.

Later on Today, Hager got emotional while discussing Hal with Kotb.

"I can't believe that he's here and that I get to be his mom!" she said. "It feels like an unbelievable miracle to get to be this little person's mom and see his sisters love him."

"I can't believe that he's here and that I get to be his mom!" @JennaBushHager tells us all about baby Hal! ️ pic.twitter.com/T8EPxKB55X— TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) November 11, 2019

Hager, the daughter of former president George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, was made an official Today co-host in April following Kathie Lee Gifford's departure from the show.