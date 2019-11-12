Barbara Pierce Bush says having a sister made her 'braver'

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Barbara Pierce Bush and Jenna Bush Hager, the twin daughters of former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, discussed their new children's book, Sisters First, while appearing on The Tonight Show.

The sisters said on Monday the inspiration for the book came from when Hager was pregnant with her second daughter Poppy. The pair wanted to get Jenna Bush Hager's older daughter Mila excited about becoming a sister.

"We told her all these fun stories and imagination stories that we used to do. And we got excited thinking about making a children's book about the fact that having a sister has made us braver than we ever thought possible," Barbara Pierce Bush said.

"It's made our lives so much bigger and better to have a partner to go through life with," Barbara Pierce Bush continued.

"It doesn't have to be a blood sister. Our mom is an only child. But sisterhood, whether it's friends or colleagues, it's pretty cool," Jenna Bush Hager added.

Sisters First was released on Tuesday.

Hager recently returned to Today after following the birth of her third child with husband Henry Hager, a baby boy named Henry Harold who is known as Hal.