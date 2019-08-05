Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Today host Jenna Bush Hager is a mom of three.

The 37-year-old television personality took to Instagram Monday after welcoming a son, Henry Harold "Hal" Hager, with husband Henry Hager.

Hager and her husband are also parents to two daughters, 6-year-old Margaret and 3-year-old Poppy. Hager shared a slideshow of family photos, including a picture with her parents, president George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush.

"Welcome to the world my darling Henry Harold "Hal" Hager! Hal came into the world Friday, August 2, 2019 at 9:02am and our life has never been sweeter," she captioned the post.

Hager followed up by posting a series of photos with Henry, Margaret, Poppy and baby Hal.

"And our world made even sweeter when our girls met their baby brother," she wrote.

Dylan Dreyer, Katie Couric, Norah O'Donnell and Elizabeth Chambers Hammer were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"So happy for your beautiful family!!" Dreyer wrote.

"Congratulations @jennabhager and Henry. Welcome to the world little guy," O'Donnell added.

Hager told People she chose the name Hal after her husband and his paternal grandfather, while Harold pays tribute to her maternal grandfather.

"We are overcome with joy to welcome Henry Harold 'Hal' Hager into this world!" the star said.

"He is named Henry after many on his father's side including his dear dad and his paternal grandfather. Harold comes from my maternal grandfather Pa, who I loved dearly and was unable to keep a son long enough to name," she added.

Hager announced her third pregnancy in April. She shared a "magical moment" with her Today co-host Hoda Kotb at her baby shower last week.