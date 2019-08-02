Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Television personality John David Duggar is going to be a dad.

The 29-year-old Counting On star announced in an Instagram post Thursday he's expecting his first child with his wife, Abbie Burnett.

Duggar, a licensed pilot, shared a photo with Burnett in a private plane. The couple were all smiles as they held up a onesie reading "Baby passenger on board."

"We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming out own little Duggar into the world!!! It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise. We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life and we look forward to taking on this new adventure!" Duggar captioned the post.

Anna Duggar, Jana Duggar, and Josiah and Lauren Duggar were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"So excited for you both!!!! Can't wait to find out if it's a little Niece or Nephew!" Anna wrote.

"So happy for y'all! Congrats on your little miracle!" Josiah and Lauren added.

Duggar and Burnett also shared the news on the Duggar family website. The couple got engaged in July 2018 after a month of courtship and married in Arkansas in November.

"We are so excited to be married! It was a beautiful moment and we so appreciate our friends and family for sharing this day with us," the pair said at the time. "Most of all we are thankful to Christ for bringing us together. This is going to be an amazing journey!"

Duggar and his family came to fame on the TLC series 19 Kids & Counting and now star on Counting On. His cousin Amy Duggar King is expecting a baby boy with Dillon King, while his brother Joseph Duggar is having a baby girl with Kendra Duggar.