Pink dyes daughter's hair after 'parent police' shame Jessica Simpson

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Pink showed off her daughter's freshly-dyed hair after "parent police" shamed Jessica Simpson for the same this week.

Pink and Willow, her 8-year-old daughter with Carey Hart, supported Simpson in an Instagram post Thursday after people criticized Simpson for letting her 7-year-old daughter, Maxwell, color her hair.

Pink shared a photo of herself dyeing Willow's chin-length hair blue. She called out Simpson's critics in the caption and disabled comments on the post.

"I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven year old get her hair colored. So we thought we'd share what we did yesterday. #bluehairdontcare #getyourownkids #parentpoliceareactuallyjustlonelysadpeople #illdyeyourhairtoolosers #ohlookmanocomments," the singer wrote.

Simpson had shared pictures Tuesday of Maxwell getting her hair dyed at Nine Zero One salon in West Hollywood, Calif. The 7-year-old got a pink and purple ombre inspired by the Disney Channel movie Descendants.

"Inspired by The Descendants #901girl #MAXIDREW," Simpson captioned the post.

Several people criticized Simpson in the comments.

"Isn't she too young to have her hair dyed?" one person wrote.

"So young its a shame," another said.

"So sad to see a child this young getting her hair dyed. She looked so much prettier with her natural golden locks. She still should be a child in every sense. That time is short," one person added.

Pink came under fire in July after posting a picture of Willow and 2-year-old son Jameson running through the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany. She subsequently defended herself on Instagram, telling people to "Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourself."