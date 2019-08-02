Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Hoda Kotb says spending time with her daughters matters "more than anything" in her life thus far.

The 54-year-old television personality gave an update on Haley Joy, 2, and Hope Catherine, 3 months, her daughters with boyfriend Joel Schiffman, during Friday's episode of Today.

Kotb announced in April that she had adopted baby Hope. She has been on maternity leave from the NBC morning show since, but returned for the day Friday to discuss her family.

"I feel like I've lived 54 years, and I've loved every minute of it, but if there's a window or a moment in my life that has mattered more than anything, it's right now," Kotb told her co-hosts.

"I know it's sort of weird that I'm taking this much time," she said of her lengthy maternity leave. "But I was saying to myself, I'm not going to miss right now. Every day we do the same thing ... but it's awesome! It's the most awesome day ever."

Kotb said she's focused on enjoying the small moments with her family.

"I just feel like life's about tiny little adventures. Like, yesterday Haley and I had a great adventure -- you know what we did? We went to the grocery store," the star said. "You realize the littlest, tiniest things are the most awesome moments."

"I think what this time has taught me -- and I'm going to bring it after I go back to work and I'm with my kids -- is to really have a be here now moment," she added. "No matter what -- even if you work all day, which we all do -- to come home and really be in that moment."

"The littlest, tiniest things are the most awesome moments." @hodakotb tells us what it's like being a mom of *two* beautiful daughters! pic.twitter.com/yeY24dIHIS— TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 2, 2019

Kotb also shared plans to publish a new book, I Really Needed This Today: Words to Live By, in October. The book features daily inspirational quotes and stories to give readers encouragement and promote positivity.

"They're meant to inspire, make you feel good, you can have it by your bedside -- it's a book I'm really, really excited about," Kotb said. "I feel like it's uplifting, and I hope it lifts you up."