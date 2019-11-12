Reba McEntire to launch arena tour in March

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Reba McEntire is going on tour in 2020.

The 64-year-old country music star shared plans Tuesday on Twitter for a new arena tour.

"I'm so excited to get back out on the road in 2020 and visit some places I haven't been to in a while! Tickets for select dates go on sale Friday, November 22," the post reads.

McEntire kicks off the tour March 20 in Evansville, Ind., and will bring the venture to a close May 9 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

In addition to her tour, McEntire is working on a new podcast. She announced in October that she will launch an original podcast with Spotify in early 2020.

"I am so excited to be partnering with Spotify on my new podcast and I'm even more excited to be connecting with my fans in a way I haven't done before," McEntire said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to sharing some of what I've learned from my own life challenges and hopefully learning more along the way. Spotify is the perfect platform to share this journey with my fans, old and new!"

McEntire released her 33rd studio album, Stronger Than the Truth, in April. She will co-host the 2019 Country Music Association Awards with Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton on Wednesday.

Here's the full list of dates for McEntire's spring arena tour:

March 20 - Evansville, Ind., at Ford Center

March 21 - Huntsville, Ala., at Von Braun Center Arena

March 26 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena

March 28 - Toledo, Ohio, at Huntington Center

April 24 - Rosemont, Ill., at Allstate Arena

April 25 - Green Bay, Wisc., at Resch Center

April 26 - Sioux Falls, S.D., at Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 1 - Biloxi, Miss., at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

May 2 - Duluth, Ga., at Infinite Energy Center

May 7 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

May 8 - Peoria, Ill., at Peoria Civic Center

May 9 - Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena