Nov. 11 (UPI) -- WWE announced on Monday that Stone Cold Steve Austin will be hosting a new interview show that will air on the WWE Network titled The Broken Skull Sessions.

The show will premiere on Nov. 24 at 11 p.m. EDT following WWE pay-per-view event Survivor Series.

The Broken Skull Sessions will feature Austin holding one-on-one conversations with WWE legends, current superstars and celebrity guests.

Austin's first guest will be fellow professional wrestling icon The Undertaker. The Texas Rattlesnake promised in a teaser trailer that he will be discussing with The Undertaker about his career and how his undefeated streak at WrestleMania came to an end.

"I've raised hell all over the world inside the ring while with WWE. Now with The Broken Skull Sessions, I get to raise hell outside the ring, shooting the breeze with superstars from the world of sports-entertainment," Austin said in a statement.

Austin last appeared on WWE programming in September when he showed up on Raw and hit AJ Styles with his signature Stone Cold Stunner.

Austin, in August, launched a new series on the USA Network, Straight Up Steve Austin. The show featured the former grappler interviewing celebrities such as Sal Vulcano of Impractical Jokers and singer Trace Adkins.