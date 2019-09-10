Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Living legend Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to Raw to moderate the Universal Championship Match contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman.

Austin was brought in on Monday after the contract signing last week was unable to be finished due to the arrival of United States Champion AJ Styles and his O.C. partners Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Styles once again crashed the party and this time mocked Austin but only after Rollins and Strowman had signed on the dotted line.

A brawl ensued which left Austin alone in the ring with Styles. The Rattlesnake waited patiently for Styles to turn around before he unleashed his signature Stone Cold Stunner to the Phenomenal One.

Rollins is the Universal Champion and Raw Tag Team Champion alongside his partner Strowman. The pair will met for the Universal title at Clash of Champions on Sunday after they defend their Tag Team titles against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode on the same night.

Styles, Gallows and Anderson would later team up with Ziggler and Roode in order to take on the team of Rollins, Strowman, Cedric Alexander and The Viking Raiders for a massive 10-Man Tag Team match for the main event.

Styles and his team was defeated after Alexander took him out with a Lumbar Check for the three count. Austin would return and have a beer-filled celebration with the winning team.

Also on Raw, longtime rivals Charlotte Flair and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch teamed up to face their common enemies, Sasha Banks and Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley.

The highly-physical match ended when Flair stopped Bayley from delivering an elbow drop from the top rope. The Queen then sealed the deal by hitting Bayley with the Natural Selection for the win.

Flair takes on Bayley at Clash of Champions for the Smackdown Women's Championship while Lynch will be defending her title against Banks.

Other moments from Raw included Alexander defeating Styles via disqualification; Rey Mysterio defeating Gran Metalik; Baron Corbin advancing to the King of the Ring final after defeating Ricochet and Samoa Joe in a Triple Threat match; Natalya defeating Lacey Evans; and Bray Wyatt presenting a new episode of his demented children's program, Firefly Funhouse.

Wyatt, this week, discussed the issue of strangers with his puppet friends including Abby the Witch. Wyatt referred to Austin as a stranger who helped out Rollins and Strowman but warned that both men are headed to hell. The line was the latest hint from Wyatt about him competing against whoever wins the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell on Oct. 6.