Nov. 8 (UPI) -- John Cena said on Late Night with Seth Meyers that despite his new focus on movies, he will still be a part of WWE.

"I will never leave the WWE," Cena said on Thursday.

"I'm 42. I'm a little bit long in the tooth. I'm not as young as I used to be nor as quick and even when I was in my prime I was labeled as unorthodox," the actor and professional wrestler continued about why his WWE appearances have become more rare.

"I had to kind of look within and realize that like I've had a great contribution over there and I can no longer do it full-time because I'm not built to last like that. It's a rigorous schedule," Cena said before mentioning how he stays involved with WWE now in roles separate from competing.

"I just watch as a fan and I contribute as a mentor and I coach more and I still love it. It's still the most exciting thing in the world that I wish I could do it forever but, it's just a different set of circumstances."

Cena also discussed how he once performed a wrestling move on baseball star Sean Casey and why he decided to raise money for first-responders.

"They're literally the bravest people I know. Put yourself in harms way to save us. So if I'm telling you they're my heroes and then in their time of need, where they're like, 'Hey, we need help,' if I do nothing, then I'm a hypocrite," he said.

Cena's latest film, the family comedy Playing with Fire, hit theaters on Friday. The movie follows Cena as a firefighter who takes in three siblings after rescuing them.