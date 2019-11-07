WWE NXT: Raw's AJ Styles, The O.C. invade black and gold brand

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- United States Champion AJ Styles and his crew The O.C. of Raw invaded NXT after the black and gold brand had previously launched attacks on Raw and Smackdown.

The O.C. attacked NXT Champion Adam Cole and his Undisputed Era teammates in the backstage area on Wednesday before NXT went on the air.

The assault left Cole dazed along with NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish who was slammed into a table.

Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson then officially kicked off NXT and declared that they had taken over the Wednesday night show.

Tommaso Ciampa arrived onto the scene and got into a war of words with Styles, calling NXT the main roster of WWE and the best show in the company. Ciampa was eventually joined by Matt Riddle and Keith Lee, setting up a Six-Man Tag Team match for the main event.

The two teams fiercely battled it out in a highly-competitive match. Riddle was impressive in the bout, unleashing a flurry of offense onto The O.C.

Ciampa and Styles became the final remaining competitors in the ring after the referee had been knocked out. The Blackheart of NXT started setting Styles up for the Fairytale Ending until Finn Balor made a surprise appearance, allowing The Phenomenal One to escape.

Balor attacked Riddle on the entrance ramp with a 1916 DDT and pointed to Styles who gave the Too Sweet hand gesture, teasing that the pair were on the same page. The O.C. and Balor were famously a part of the same team together during their time in Japan.

Cole would return and stopped Styles from delivering The Styles Clash to Ciampa. The NXT Champion then attacked Ciampa himself and stared down Balor as NXT went off the air.

Survivor Series, which takes place on Nov. 24, will pit Raw, Smackdown and NXT against each other.

Other moments from NXT included Pete Dunne defeating Damian Priest; Taynara Conti defeating Santana Garrett; NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler defeating Dakota Kai; Angel Garza defeating Tony Nese to earn a title opportunity for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship; and Dominik Dijakovic defeating Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott.

A brawl broke out after Baszler won involving the champ's running partners Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir who were joined by Io Shirai and Bianca Belair. They fought it out against Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox and Mia Yim who made Baszler's crew retreat by using a kendo stick.

Ripley and Baszler are captaining two teams that will battle it out at WarGames on Nov. 23. The WarGames match will feature a giant steel cage that covers two rings.

Ripley, backstage, announced that Yim would be replacing Kai on her team, causing Kai to be visibly upset.