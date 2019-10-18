Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Meghan Markle says it's been a struggle to navigate royal life as a new mom.

The 38-year-old duchess of Sussex discussed the challenges of becoming a wife and mother in the public eye in a preview of the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey released Friday.

Markle spoke to ITV anchor Tom Bradby for the film, which debuts Sunday in the U.K. Markle is parent to 5-month-old son Archie with her husband, Prince Harry.

"Any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it's a lot," the duchess said. "So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed."

"Yeah, well I guess, and thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I'm okay, but it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes," she told Bradby.

Bradby asked if it "would be fair" to say that Markle is "not really okay," to which Markle responded "yes."

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey explores Markle and Harry's life as newlyweds and new parents, and gives a behind-the-scenes look at the couple's recent tour of Africa. The couple introduced baby Archie to Desmond Tutu, Archbishop Emeritus of Cape Town, during the trip.

Markle and Harry married in May 2018 and welcomed Archie this May. Harry got teary-eyed in a speech at the WellChild Awards this week while recalling his feelings about becoming a new parent.