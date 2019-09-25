Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle introduced their baby boy, Archie, to a prominent archbishop during their royal tour of Africa.

The duke and duchess of Cambridge brought their 4-month-old son to meet Desmond Tutu, Archbishop Emeritus of Cape Town and a human rights activist known for his anti-apartheid work, Wednesday in Cape Town, South Africa.

The Sussex Royal Instagram account posted a video of Harry, Markle and Archie walking to meet Archbishop Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka, which Today played Wednesday. Today said Archbishop Tutu had a warm bond with Harry's late mom, Princess Diana.

Sussex Royal shared a photo of Harry, Markle and Archie meeting Archbishop Tutu. Harry and Markle spoke with Archbishop Tutu and Thandeka about The Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation.

"Arch meets Archie! This morning The Duke and Duchess were honored to introduce their son Archie, to Archbishop, Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka," the caption reads. "Their Royal Highnesses have joined The Archbishop and Thandeka to learn more about the work of The Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation, and see first-hand how they are focusing on global awareness of the critical issues affecting the world."

Sussex Royal also posted a picture of Archbishop Tutu kissing Archie on the forehead.

"'Thank you Archbishop Tutu for your incredibly warm hospitality, Archie loved meeting you!' -- The Duke and Duchess," the caption reads.

Harry and Markle kicked off a 10-day tour of Africa on Monday. The trip is the couple's first royal tour since welcoming Archie in May.