Priyanka Chopra to voice Elsa in Hindi version of 'Frozen 2'

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Priyanka Chopra will bring Elsa to life in the Hindi version of Frozen 2.

The 37-year-old Indian actress announced in an Instagram post Thursday that she will voice the character, played by Idina Menzel in the English version, in the new Disney movie.

In addition, Chopra's cousin Parineeti Chopra will voice Elsa's sister, Anna, played by Kristen Bell in the English version.

"Mimi and Tisha are now Elsa and Anna! The #ChopraSisters are finally coming together for Disney's Frozen 2. Can't wait for you guys to see us... I mean HEAR us bring these amazing strong characters to life in Hindi," Chopra captioned the post.

Walt Disney Studios India confirmed the news on its official Instagram account.

"Some moments are worth melting for! Welcoming the dynamic sisters @priyankachopra and @parineetichopra as the voices for Elsa and Anna in Hindi!" the post reads.

Chopra's cousins Meera Chopra and Mannara Chopra are also actresses. Mannara Chopra told the Hindustan Times in May that the cousins keep in touch amid their busy schedules via a WhatsApp group chat.

"We are extremely close-knit and keep in touch with each other all the time," she said. "We know what's happening in each other's lives. It is mandatory for us to share pictures from wherever we are."

Frozen 2, a sequel to the 2013 blockbuster Frozen, opens in theaters Nov. 22. Josh Gad, who voices Olaf in the English version, said on Instagram this week that he "wept" while seeing the finished film.

"I laughed, I gasped, I applauded and I wept. #frozen2 is stunning and surprising in many ways," the actor said.