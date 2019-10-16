Prince Harry gets teary-eyed talking about becoming a parent

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Prince Harry had an emotional moment at the WellChild Awards while he was discussing becoming a parent.

Harry was filmed on Tuesday taking a break to collect himself after he started to describe what it felt like when he knew that he was going to a parent with his wife, Meghan Markle.

"Last year, when my wife and I attended, we knew we were expecting our first child, no one else did at the time, but we did, and I remember," Harry said before he got emotional.

"I remember squeezing Meghan's hand so tight during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day," he continued after pausing.

"And more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges of become unwell over time."

Harry said that the awards show pulled on his heartstrings in a way he never understood before he had a child.

The WellChild Awards honors ill children and their caregivers in the U.K. Harry and Markle announced the birth of their first child, son Archie Harrison, in May.