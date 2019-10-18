Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Jenna Dewan says her daughter can't wait to become a big sister.

The 38-year-old actress discussed Everly, her 6-year-old daughter with ex-husband Channing Tatum, during Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show after announcing she's expecting with Steve Kazee.

Dewan told guest host Sean Hayes that Everly cried upon learning she was pregnant.

"She is so thrilled," Dewan said of her daughter. "I knew she would be happy 'cause she's been asking for this. But as soon as she found out she started crying. She was like, 'This is the best day of my life!'"

Dewan said Everly has taken to telling people about her pregnancy and lifting her shirt up to show off the actress' baby bump.

"Everywhere we go she'll be like, 'There's a baby in this belly!' She's like, 'Don't you want to touch it?' And they're like, 'No, we're good,'" she said.

Dewan said her pregnancy cravings are for junk food, like Slurpees and Cheetos.

"I'm a super healthy eater ... and now I'm like, give me anything -- chips! It's so bad," she said.

Dewan had announced her second pregnancy in September. She shared a photo with Everly the same month and voiced her excitement in the caption.

"Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me," the star wrote. "@stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn't be more excited to be expanding our family together...!"

Dewan and Kazee were first linked in fall 2018. Dewan and Tatum split in April 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage, and Tatum has since started dating singer Jessie J.