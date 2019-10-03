Idris Elba stars in the new Starz series "In the Long Run," which debuts Nov. 1. Photo courtesy of Starz

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Starz is adding a new TV series from Idris Elba and a documentary featuring Geena Davis to its fall/winter programming slate.

The network announced in a press release Thursday that it has acquired six new titles, including In the Long Run, created by and starring Elba, and This Changes Everything, executive produced by Davis.

In the Long Run is inspired by Elba's experience growing up in East London in the 1980s, and will premiere Nov. 1.

"This series is a semi-autobiographical comedy that tackles stereotypes and racial divisions while having a laugh about it," Elba said. "There's a genuineness to this story with which I hope audiences engage and connect."

This Changes Everything is a documentary that explores gender inequality in Hollywood. The film features interviews with Davis, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Reese Witherspoon and other women, and debuts Dec. 16.

"This documentary eloquently makes the cast for the need to improve gender balance, diversity and inclusion onscreen and behind the scenes," Davis said. "it's important that industry leaders and the public are aware of the impact the media has as we rally together toward the goal of gender equality."

Starz also picked up The River and the Wall, a documentary that follows five friends on their journey down the Rio Grande, where they document the U.S.-Mexico border and explore how a wall would impact immigration, wildlife, culture and landowners. The film premieres Oct. 21.

In addition, Starz acquired three movies, The Professor and the Madman, Stockholm and My Days of Mercy.

The Professor and the Madman stars Sean Penn, Mel Gibson, Natalie Dormer and Steve Coogan, and premieres Oct. 5. The film tells the true story of a murderer and his bond with an Oxford professor.

Stockholm stars Ethan Hawke, Noomi Rapace and Mark Strong, and debuts. Dec. 14. The movie explores the 1973 bank heist and hostage crisis that gave rise to the term "Stockholm Syndrome."

My Days of Mercy stars Ellen Page and Kate Mara, and premieres Dec. 27. The film follows an activist who befriends and begins a passionate relationship with a woman with opposing views.