Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures is giving a first glimpse of Clint Eastwood's film Richard Jewell.

The studio released a trailer Thursday featuring Paul Walter Hauser as Jewell, the security guard at the center of the 1996 Atlanta bombing.

The real-life Jewell discovered an explosive device at Centennial Olympic Park during the 1996 Summer Olympics. He alerted authorities and helped evacuate the area before the bomb detonated, killing one person and injuring 111 others.

The preview recounts how Jewell went from hero to much-maligned suspect, upending his life. The real bomber, Eric Rudolph, was identified as a suspect in 1998 and arrested in 2003.

Jewell died of complications from diabetes at age 44 in August 2007.

Sam Rockwell co-stars as Watson Bryant, with Kathy Bates as Bobi Jewell, Olivia Wilde as Kathy Scruggs and John Hamm as Tom Shaw. Richard Jewell opens in theaters Dec. 13.