Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin share a kiss in the first photos from their wedding.

The 25-year-old singer and 22-year-old model married for a second time at a star-studded wedding Monday in South Carolina.

Bieber shared a pair of photo booth snapshots Tuesday on Instagram. The pictures show Bieber and Baldwin kissing and posing for the camera.

"My bride is [fire]," Bieber captioned the post.

Recording artists Sean Kingston and Maejor were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Biggest moment ever!... God bless u guys... and trust don't matter what comes in the way keep GOD 1st and stay positive y'all got this," Kingston wrote.

Bieber and Baldwin married Monday evening at sunset at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, S.C., according to People. After the ceremony, the couple and their guests attended a formal reception with plated dinner at the Wilson Ballroom.

E! News said Baldwin's sister Alaia Baldwin and cousin Ireland Baldwin served as bridesmaids. Baldwin's dad, Stephen Baldwin, uncle Alec Baldwin and friends and models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls were among the 154 guests.

Bieber and Baldwin legally married in September 2018. Bieber shared throwback photos from throughout their long friendship this week and thanked Baldwin's parents for letting him marry her.