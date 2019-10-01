Angelina Jolie, who plays Maleficent, and her children, left to right, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Angelina Jolie attended the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere with her kids.

The 44-year-old actress was joined by her five younger children, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, at the event Monday in Los Angeles.

Jolie is also mom to Maddox, 18, who started college in South Korea in August. She is parent to her six children with her ex-husband, actor Brad Pitt.

Jolie wore a black custom Atelier Versace dress and a scorpion pin by Robert Procop to the premiere. Her kids sported coordinating black ensembles.

"It's just so wonderful to have their [support]," Jolie told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. "They're my friends."

Jolie plays the title character in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, a sequel to the 2014 film Maleficent. The new movie co-stars Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer and Chiwetel Ejiofer, and opens in theaters Oct. 18.

Jolie mentioned her children while sending love to "wicked women," or women breaking rules and pushing boundaries, in the September issue of Elle. She said she encourages her sons to respect women and her daughters to develop their minds.

"You can always put on a pretty dress, but it doesn't matter what you wear on the outside if your mind isn't strong," Jolie said. "There is nothing more attractive -- you might even say enchanting -- than a woman with an independent will and her own opinions."