Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber is grateful to Hailey Baldwin's parents for supporting his marriage to the model.

The 25-year-old singer thanked his in-laws, Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin, in an Instagram post Monday ahead of his second wedding to Baldwin.

Bieber shared a throwback photo showing him with Baldwin, her parents and his mom, Pattie Mallette. He drew hearts over his and Baldwin's faces.

"Me and the wife! and the in laws!! Thanks for lettin ur daughter marry a savage like me," he captioned the post.

Baldwin's sister Alaia Baldwin and family friend Esther Houston laughed at Bieber's post in the comments.

"Haha you're my favorite savage. By far!!" Houston added.

Bieber had shared another throwback photo with Baldwin on Friday.

"My wife and I :) where it all began," he wrote.

Bieber and Baldwin, 22, legally married in September 2018. The couple were spotted leaving Los Angeles together Saturday ahead of their second wedding ceremony with family and friends, which will reportedly take place at Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina.