Justin Bieber posted on Instagram about the negative aspects of fame and how he previously used heavy drugs. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber wrote about the negative aspects of fame, his mental health struggles and heavy drug use in a lengthy post on Instagram.

"Have u noticed the statistics of child stars and the outcome of their life? There is an insane pressure and responsibility put on a child who's brain, emotions, frontal lobes (decision making) aren't developed yet," Bieber said on Monday.

"I started doing pretty heavy drugs at 19 and abused all of my relationships. I became resentful, disrespectful to women and angry. I became distant to everyone who loved me, and I was hiding behind, a shell of a person that I had become," he continued.

Bieber ultimately wrote the long passage to share a message of hope with fans he said.

"Luckily god blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me. Now I am navigating the best season of my life 'MARRIAGE' !! Which is an amazing crazy new responsibility. You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility and all of the things it looks like to be a good man," he said in reference to his wife Hailey Baldwin. The couple confirmed their marriage in November.

"All this to say even when the odds are against you keep fighting. Jesus loves you..BE KIND TODAY> BE BOLD TODAY AND LOVE PEOPLE TODAY NOT BY YOUR STANDARDS BUT BY GODS PERFECT UNFAILING LOVE," the pop star concluded.

Bieber was featured in a remix of Billie Eillish's remix of "Bad Guy" in July and teamed up with Ed Sheeran for "I Don't Care" in May.