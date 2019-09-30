Stacey Dash was arrested in Florida following a reported domestic dispute with her husband, Jeffrey Marty. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Clueless star Stacey Dash was arrested Sunday for domestic battery.

ABC WFTS confirmed Monday that Dash, 52, was taken into custody and charged with domestic battery Sunday evening in New Port Richey, Fla.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said Dash had a verbal argument with a male victim at her apartment before pushing him and slapping him in the face. Officers responded to the scene, where they noticed red scratch marks on the victim's upper left arm.

TMZ said Monday that Dash's altercation was with her husband, Jeffrey Marty. Sources said Dash is being held on $500 bail.

Dash and Marty secretly married in Florida in April 2018. Dash was previously wed to Brian Lovell, Jams Maby and Emmanuel Xuereb.

Dash played Dionne Marie Davenport in Clueless, which opened in theaters in 1995. She later served as a commentator for Fox News and campaigned for a California congressional seat in 2018.