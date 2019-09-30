Sept. 30 (UPI) -- John Cena says he used to get picked on because of his fashion sense.

The 42-year-old wrestler and actor recalled on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show how he was bullied as a child for his flamboyant and Kris Kross-inspired wardrobe.

Host Ellen DeGeneres showed a throwback photo of Cena wearing a fedora, tank top and printed shorts.

"I have a very peculiar fashion sense," Cena said. "I lived in a very small town and that is like the tamest of outfits."

"I used to wear airbrushed overalls, the MC Hammer pants, used to put my shirts on backwards, keep all the tags on my clothes," he added.

DeGeneres also showed a picture of a very muscular and tan Cena striking a pose in a speedo.

"That is me at 21 years old," Cena said. "Once again, a peculiar fashion sense, as there is not much material there and I believe I've fallen into a bucket of paint."

"I was actually living in my car around the time that was taken. I was homeless," he shared. "I worked at a gym, so I just used the locker room at the gym as my house."

As an adult, Cena said in an interview with GQ in 2018 that he is partial to wearing suits.

"Style and fashion is all about confidence, and a nice suit is where I keep my confidence level," he said.

Cena is filming the new movie Fast & Furious 9 in London. The film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris, and opens in theaters in May.