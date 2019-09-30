Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk spend first wedding anniversary at beach

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk celebrated their first wedding anniversary at the beach.

The 47-year-old actress and 48-year-old TV producer enjoyed an outing at a Long Island beach Sunday on their first anniversary as a married couple.

Paltrow and Falchuk were all smiles as they posed for a photo along the water. The pair wore casual ensembles, with Paltrow in a white T-shirt and Falchuk in blue.

"Year one, done," Paltrow captioned the post on Instagram, adding a blue heart emoji.

Paltrow and Falchuk married in New York in September 2018. Paltrow, who was previously wed to Chris Martin, told Glamour U.K. in October 2018 it was "fantastic" to find love with Falchuk and marry again.

"I feel so lucky and grateful," she said.

Paltrow and Falchuk's anniversary falls just days after Paltrow's birthday. Falchuk marked the occasion Friday by dedicating a post to Paltrow on Instagram.

"Today is Gwyneth's birthday so I'm just going to say it -- she's the greatest human being ever," Falchuk wrote. "She's not perfect -- her sense of humor can be a little on the dirty side, she gets very angry at other drivers, isn't that cheery before her first cup of coffee, considers dehydration to be a character flaw and improperly seasoned food hurts her feelings. Even with all of these imperfections, her gifts elevate her -- blue eyes that see the best in the people she loves and a tireless drive to make sure they see it too."

"She's a relentless mother and step mother, the BEST wife, all of her friends know she's their champion and no one wears clothes as well as she does," he added. "Happy birthday, Love. I know I'm not the only person to say, thank God you were born. I love you."

Paltrow and Falchuk recently collaborated on the Netflix series The Politician, which premiered Friday.