Kevin McHale will compete in the ITV series "The X Factor: Celebrity."

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The X Factor: Celebrity has unveiled its star-studded cast.

ITV announced in a press release Monday that television personality Ricki Lake, Glee alum Kevin McHale and model Hayley Hasselhoff will compete in the new series, a spinoff of The X Factor.

The other contestants are Brendan Cole and Jeremy Edwards, Love Island alums, Jenny Ryan, Jonny Labey, Martin Mashir, Max and Harvey, Megan McKenna, Olivia Olson, Try Star, V5, and Victoria Ekanoye.

McHale, Hasselhoff, Labey, Olson and McKenna will compete in the Unders category.

"Do not underestimate this lot! Presenting your #XFactorCelebrity Unders!" ITV wrote on The X Factor official Twitter account.

Bashir, Lake, Ryan and Ekanoye will compete in the Overs category, with the Love Island alums (Samira Mighty, Zara McDermott, Wes Nelson, Eyal Booker), Try Star (Ben Foden, Thom Evans, Levi Davis), Cole and Edwards, Max and Harvey, and V5 in the Groups category.

Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh will serve as judges, with Dermot O'Leary as host. The competition begins in Los Angeles, with the live shows to take place in London.

The X Factor: Celebrity premieres on ITV in October.