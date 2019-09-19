Sarah Hyland told Wells Adams which engagement ring to buy

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Sarah Hyland says she told her fiancé, Wells Adams, which engagement ring to buy.

The 28-year-old actress discussed her engagement to Adams during Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Hyland showed off her ring during her interview with guest host Dax Shepard. She corrected Shepard after he complimented Adams on his "great taste."

"Thanks. I told him what to get," Hyland said.

The Modern Family star also recounted her early romance with Adams, who competed in JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette.

"I saw him on The Bachelorette," Hyland said. "And then he became the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise, and that's where I was like, 'Yeah, uh huh.'"

"I thought he was real hot," she added. "And then he slid in them DMs after I tweeted about him."

Hyland and Adams got engaged in July after nearly two years of dating. Hyland compared herself to the Friends character Monica Geller while discussing wedding planning in a new interview with People.

"I bought wedding magazines, and I cut out stuff that I like visually to make vision boards," she said. "I'm trying to curate my binder, trying to figure out what we want, DJ, band, both, who knows? I'm like Monica from Friends!"

Hyland plays Haley Dunphy on Modern Family, which will premiere its 11th and final season Sept. 25 on ABC. Hyland will also star in a new ABC comedy pilot.