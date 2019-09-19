Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Tanya Tucker says she rejected rock and roll icon Elvis Presley on her dad's advice.

The 60-year-old country music star recalled on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live how she turned down Presley after he tried to kiss her.

"Yes, because my dad told me as I was leaving out the trailer that night, going to the Elvis show at the Hilton, he said, 'Now, look here. That boy can have any girl he wants in the world. Make sure he knows he can't have you.' So I did. He tried to kiss me," Tucker said.

The "Here's Some Love" singer said Presley continued to pursue her after she rejected his advances.

"He constantly asked me to come to Graceland, but I never did because I didn't want to be one of the girls. I'm one of the boys," she said.

Tucker previously told Rolling Stone she turned her cheek when Presley tried to kiss her. She voiced her respect and admiration for Presley, who died in 1977, in an AmericanaFest interview Sept. 13 that will air on SiriusXM's Outlaw Country station.

"I met him and I think God just made it that way because he knew how important it was for me to meet him. There are a lot of people I really admire who I met and didn't think too much of. But Elvis was everything," Tucker said.

"And he's the one that gave me that 'female Elvis' name," she added. "He started that whole thing. And I liked it."

Tucker skyrocketed to fame at age 13 following the release of her single "Delta Dawn" in 1972. She released her 25th studio album, While I'm Livin', in August.