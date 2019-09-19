Kieran Culkin, wife Jazz Charton are parents to baby girl

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Kieran Culkin and his wife, Jazz Charton, are new parents.

Charton said in an Instagram post Wednesday that she and Culkin are feeling "complete" following the birth of their first child, daughter Kinsey Sioux, on Sept. 13.

Charton shared a photo of herself cradling baby Kinsey to her chest. She and Culkin have nicknamed their daughter "Zissou."

"And just like that our little Kinsey Sioux ('Zissou') is home," Charton captioned the post. "After 25 hours of laboring at home, we arrived at the hospital too late for any pain meds as I was already dilated and ready to push (if I ever do this again I want ALL THE DRUGS, all of them!) and she was out within the hour during a full moon on Friday the 13th. Of course our daughter was born on Friday the 13th."

"This is me 4 days postpartum - I live in sexy surgical mesh underwear that's keeping a world of pain in check, my boobs are engorged, I burst blood vessels in my face from pushing, my big pregnant belly that I loved so much deflated to a mere paunch but it's all so worth it," she said. "I've never been more in love and we've never felt more complete."

Culkin and Charton had announced Charton's pregnancy by posting a sonogram on Instagram in May.

"My favorite surprise so far. We had no idea how much we wanted this until it happened. We're excited/terrified/ecstatic/unprepared but we cannot wait to meet our little unexpected creation in September," Charton wrote at the time.

Culkin and Charton married in 2013.

Culkin and his brother Macaulay Culkin came to fame as children in the Home Alone movies. Culkin now plays Roman Roy on the HBO series Succession, which premiered a second season in August.