Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Sex and the City alum Chris Noth is going to be a dad of two.

The 64-year-old actor announced in an Instagram post Wednesday that he's expecting another child with his wife, Tara Wilson.

Noth and Wilson are already parents to 11-year-old son Orion Christopher. The couple are expecting a second son.

"Orion is getting a brother- I better get my [expletive] in shape," Noth captioned a photo of Wilson cradling her baby bump.

Noth's former Sex and the City co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Oh. My. G-d!!!!!!!!!! I'm so happy for you both!!! Xx," Parker wrote.

"Yay Yay Yay," Davis added.

Noth and Wilson married in April 2012. Noth shared a photo with son Orion on Father's Day in June.

"Father's Day in London Town - 2019- lucky me! And all the dads with their kids today!" he wrote.

Noth played Mr. Big on Sex and the City, which had a six-season run on HBO from 1998 to 2004. Davis responded on Instagram in December after fans suggested her character, Charlotte York, would have made a great couple with Big.