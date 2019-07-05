Elle King gets engaged on 30th birthday: 'I said YES!'

July 5 (UPI) -- Elle King is engaged to be married.

The 30-year-old singer announced on Instagram she got engaged to her boyfriend, identified only as Jim, on her 30th birthday Wednesday.

King showed off her engagement ring in a gif. The ring features a large round diamond and a plain band.

"Happy birthday to me! I said YES!" King captioned the post.

King's beau was among those to comment on the post.

"Love you always," he wrote, adding a heart emoji.

King flashed her engagement ring again in an Instagram Stories post Thursday.

"Still a yes," she wrote.

King and her boyfriend started dating in April 2018 and went Instagram official in July 2018. King penned a sweet message to him in April in honor of their one-year anniversary as a couple.

"Proud to celebrate one year with this amazing man! I love you so much! You're only brought wonderful love kindness and patience into my life! I'm very lucky. Happy anniversary Powerful!" she wrote.

King was previously married to Andrew Ferguson. The pair secretly wed in March 2016 but split in May 2017, and briefly reconciled in 2018.

King is the daughter of actor Rob Schneider. She is known for the singles "Ex's & Oh's," "Under the Influence" and "America's Sweetheart" and last released the album Shake the Spirit in October.