Elle King celebrates wedding anniversary after reconciling with husband

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Elle King is celebrating two years of marriage after reconciling with her estranged husband.

The 28-year-old singer enjoyed cupcakes on her second wedding anniversary Wednesday after getting back together with Andrew Ferguson.

King shared a photo of the sweet treats with her 155,000 followers on Instagram. The cupcakes featured pink icing hearts and photos of the star with Ferguson.

"2 yrs," she captioned the picture.

2 yrs. A post shared by Elle King (@elleking) on Jan 24, 2018 at 11:24am PST

King, the daughter of actor Rob Schneider, had announced in a post in December that she and Ferguson were giving their relationship another try after splitting in spring 2017.

"This year tore me to [expletive] shreds," the singer wrote. "But I'm not lugging that heavy weight into this beautiful gift of a new fresh blooming year that's just around the corner. You're allowed to begin again. You're allowed to be happy."

"Make your own mold. Make your own standard of beauty. Write your own love story," she encouraged her followers.

A post shared by Elle King (@elleking) on Dec 30, 2017 at 12:54am PST

King confirmed her split from Ferguson in May after secretly marrying him in March 2016, three weeks after they met in London. She referred to Ferguson as her "best friend" and "the greatest love" of her life.