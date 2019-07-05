July 5 (UPI) -- "Made in America" singer Toby Keith helped surprise a military mom on the Fourth of July.

The 57-year-old country star was on hand Thursday when Today surprised one of his fans with a message from her son serving overseas.

The mom, Tracy, attended Keith's Today concert with her son Kyle. She brought a sign honoring her son Matt, who is stationed in the Persian Gulf with the U.S. Navy.

"He is a huge Toby Keith fan. Since he was about 10 years old we've been driving to concerts," she said of Matt.

Tracy and Kyle cried as Today host Carson Daly showed Matt's message from Bahrain. Keith came out to give Tracy a hug, as Matt had requested, and discussed his work with United Service Organizations.

"We started going in '03 -- 2003 -- we went 11 years and it was some of the greatest work we did in our lives. We filled a void that's been gone since Bob Hope did that. The U.S.O. is a wonderful organization and they try to make sure a lot of people get taken care of overseas," he said.

Keith later performed "That's Country Bro" and other songs on Today.

Keith is known for the singles "American Soldier," "Made in America" and "Red Solo Cup." He last released the compilation album The Bus Songs in September 2017.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Hoda Kotb and Joel Schifferman, and Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were among the other stars to celebrate Fourth of July. The celebrities spent the holiday with their respective children.