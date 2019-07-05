Jennifer Lopez, Hoda Kotb, Jessica Biel spend Fourth of July with family

July 5 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez, Hoda Kotb and Jessica Biel made Fourth of July a family affair.

Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, Kotb and her partner, Joel Schifferman, and Biel and her husband, Justin Timberlake, were among the stars to celebrate the holiday Thursday with their respective children.

Rodriguez shared a photo Thursday on Instagram of his and Lopez's blended family. Rodriguez is dad to two daughters, 14-year-old Natasha and 11-year-old Ella, while Lopez is mom to 11-year-old twins, daughter Emme and son Max.

"Today, we all celebrate the amazing freedoms we have as Americans. From our family to yours, have a happy and safe #July4th holiday everyone!" Rodriguez captioned the post.

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March after two years of dating. Lopez said in a video in June she wants to marry Rodriguez at a big church wedding.

Kotb and Schifferman attended a Fourth of July parade with their two daughters, 2-year-old Haley Joy and 2-month-old Hope Catherine, and Kotb's mom, Sameha. Kotb shared a slideshow of photos and video on Instagram.

"Off to the 4th of July parade!!!" she wrote.

Kotb announced in April she had adopted Hope. She said in the May 13 issue of People she is open to the possibility of adopting a third child.

"I come from three, so I think the door's still open," the Today host told the magazine.

Biel and Timberlake also attended a Fourth of July parade with their 4-year-old son, Silas Randall. Biel shared a pair of photos on Instagram of her family at the celebration.

"Think we have enough flags? Happy 4th!!" she wrote.

Biel and Timberlake married in October 2012. Timberlake dedicated a sweet post to Biel on her 37th birthday in March.

"My partner in this thang called life... you are the most wonderful human I have ever met. You make me smile, laugh, and love life more than I knew I could," Timberlake wrote on Instagram.

Former president Barack Obama also celebrated Fourth of July, which was also his daughter Malia's 21st birthday. He shared a family photo with his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, and daughters Malia and Sasha.

"Happy Fourth of July, everybody! This is always a great day in the Obama family: a chance to celebrate America -- and Malia's birthday, too. Hope all of you are able to get some time with friends, family, and fireworks," Obama wrote.